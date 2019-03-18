Wrap-up: Auto Club Speedway

The Auto Club Speedway (ACS) in Fontana, California hosted two of NASCAR's premier series this past weekend. The XFINITY Series featured the 150-lap Production Alliance Group 300 on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, the Monster Energy Cup teams competed in the Auto Club 400 for 200 laps at the 2.0-mile oval. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

QUALIFYING: Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet) won the Pole Award for the Auto Club 400 with a lap of 180.081 mph. This is his fourth pole in 198 MENCS races. It is his first pole and third top-10 start in 2019 and second pole in six races at ACS. Kevin Harvick (second) posted his fourth top-10 start of 2019 and his 11th in 26 ACS races. Aric Almirola (third) posted his second top-10 start at ACS and his third in five races this season. Daniel Hemric (17th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota Camry) won the Auto Club 400, his 53rd victory in 504 MENCS races. This is his second victory and fifth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his fourth victory and 15th top-10 finish in 22 races at ACS. Joey Logano (second) posted his seventh top-10 finish in 14 ACS races and his fourth top-10 in 2019. Brad Keselowski (third) posted his fifth top-10 finish in 12 races at ACS. Ryan Preece (23rd) was the highest finishing ROTY.

Standings: Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 15 points over Joey Logano.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Aric Almirola

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Kyle Larson

9. Kurt Busch

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12. Chase Elliott

13. Erik Jones

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Alex Bowman

NEXT: Sunday, Mar 24, STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval in Virginia)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

QUALIFYING: Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for the Production Alliance Group 300 with a lap of 179.861 mph. This is his fourth pole in 56 NXS races. It is his second pole and third top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in two races at ACS. Cup series regular Kyle Busch (second) posted his third top-10 NXS start of 2019 and his 13th in 19 NXS races at ACS. Cole Custer (third) posted his third top-10 ACS start and fourth in five races this season. Noah Gragson (fifth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY.

Did not qualify: No one. 37 entries for the 38-car field.

RESULTS: Cole Custer (No. 00 Ford Mustang) won the Production Alliance Group 300, his third victory in 76 NXS races. This is his first victory and fourth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and second top-10 finish in three races at ACS. Cup series regular Kyle Busch (second) posted his 16th top-10 finish in 19 NXS races at ACS. It is his third top 10 NXS finish in 2019. Christopher Bell (third) posted his first top-10 finish in two ACS races. Chase Briscoe (fifth) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick led 10 laps and finished the 150-lap race in fourth place.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 7 points over Cole Custer.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders:

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Cole Custer

3. Christopher Bell

4. Brandon Jones

5. Austin Cindric

6. Michael Annett

7. Justin Allgaier

8. Noah Gragson

9. Ryan Sieg

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Justin Haley

NEXT: Saturday, Mar 30, My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS)

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by six points over Harrison Burton.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders:

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Harrison Burton

3. Austin Hill

4. Stewart Friesen

5. Brett Moffitt

6. Johnny Sauter

7. Matt Crafton

8. Ben Rhodes

NEXT: Saturday, Mar 23, NGOTS race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series

Mar 9, ARCA Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL

Winner: Michael Self - Pole: Chandler Smith – Points Leader: Christian Eckes

Next: Apr 14, Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway (0.555-mile oval in Indiana)

K&N Pro Series-East

Feb 11, New Smyrna 175 at New Smyrna Speedway (0.5-mile oval in New Smyrna Beach, FL)

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Hailie Deegan - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: Apr 6, Zombie Auto 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile concrete oval in TN)

K&N Pro Series-West

Feb 28, Star Nursery 100 at Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway dirt track

Winner: Hailie Deegan - Pole: Austin Reed - Points Leader: Hailie Deegan

Next: Mar 30, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway (0.5-mile oval in CA)

Pinty’s Series

Season-opener: May 19 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario)

Whelen Modified Tour

Mar 16, Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway

Winner: Doug Coby - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Mar 30 at South Boston Speedway (0.4-mile oval in VA)

Peak Mexico Series

Season-opener: Mar 31 at Autódromo Monterrey (1.0-mile oval in Monterrey, Mexico)