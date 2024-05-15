May 14—IHSAA Tennis Sectional announcements

In the Lincoln Tennis Sectional in Vincennes, South Knox and Lincoln will play on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the upper courts.

On Thursday, Washington Catholic will play Washington on the upper courts and Rivet the match No. 1 winner on the lower courts. The championship will be on the upper courts on Friday.

At Loogootee, Barr-Reeve and North Daviess will play Wednesday with Loogootee and Paoli following. The championship will be Thursday.

Hatchets win in Vincennes

VINCENNES— The Washington Hatchet golf team shot a 164 to beat Barr-Reeve (166) and Rivet (168) at Cypress Hill on Monday in Vincennes.

Bensen Smith shot 37 and was co-medalist, Aiden Boyd shot 40, Patrick McCarthy, 42, Michael McCarthy, Tristan Zollars and Landon Miller had 45s.

Lakers down B-R in extra innings

MONTGOMERY — The Shakamak Lakers baseball team used two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to slide past Barr-Reeve 4-3 on Monday at Joe Rademacher Field.

Jake Pauw gave up just three runs and five hits in seven innings, while Levi Lester went one inning and took the loss.

Pauw helped his own cause with three hits including a home run, while Ethan Graber and Ethan Stoll also had RBIs. Ian Samm added a home run for Shakamak.

Graber gets win for Lady Vikes

Barr-Reeve softball added a Blue Chip win over South Knox on Monday, 7-0 in seven innings.

Karlye Graber went five innings, striking out eight and gave up just one hit and one walk. Kennedy Huff finished off the game, giving up one hit in two innings.

B-R offense was led by Hallie Knepp, Addi Jones, Syd Wilson and Lucy Wirtz with two hits each. RBIs came from Knepp, Jones and Wilson. Wilson and Kirra Stoll also scored twice.

Lady Hatchets lose to NK

The Washington Hatchet softball team fell to 6-16 with a 14-4 loss to North Knox on Monday at the Complex.

NK won in six innings, but Washington had a 4-3 lead after three innings. NK then put the game away with seven runs in the top of the fourth and three in the fifth. Kiara Welsh took the loss, while Allison Hill and Katie Reed also pitched.

Reed, Hill and Welsh all had two hits each in the game, with RBIs coming from Hayleigh Cummins, Braleigh Armes, Reed and Welsh. Reed, Welsh and Izzie Howell all hit doubles in the game. WHS ended the night with nine hits.