WR Zay Jones played through injuries in 2023 with Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $4.25 million. He did not have a very productive 2023 season after setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2022.

After 82 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, he finished with only 34 for 321 and two last season.

The main reason was because of injuries. He missed eight games but dealt with them all year. He suffered a PCL injury in his knee in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then he added cartilage damage to his right femur against the Buffalo Bills.

He missed four games but came back because before he was fully recovered because of an injury to Jamal Agnew.

The Cardinals wouldn’t have likely signed him if they were still concerned about the injury, and they were probably impressed by his willingness to put the team first and play when the team needed him to.

But his lack of production in 2023 had a reason.

The only thing Cardinals fans should wonder is whether or not his multiple injuries last season were the start of his body breaking down or whether it was a one-year thing.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire