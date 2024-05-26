WR Zay Jones named top bounce-back candidate for 2024

The Arizona Cardinals were not expected to be good last season and, while they were scrappy and competitive in 2023, their 4-13 record proved that they were a bad team.

They hope to bounce back after two straight four-win seasons. To do that, they need players to make improvements. Some players could bounce back.

Pro Football Focus looked at who is the most likely player to bounce back for each team from a disappointing 2023.

Newly signed receiver Zay Jones is the pick.

It was difficult to find a Cardinals player who was good in prior years and struggled in 2023, largely because of the team’s youth. But Jones is probably as good a bet as any. With Jacksonville in 2022, he posted a career-best 82 catches for 823 yards, not to mention 1.47 yards per route run. However, 2023 proved more challenging, with Jones playing just 474 snaps and accruing 62 targets. Even though the Cardinals now boast superstar Marvin Harrison Jr., Jones could easily become the team’s WR2 and help work underneath to complement the rookie, especially as he gets acclimated early on.

Jones was very productive in 2022 and that is what the Cardinals saw in him when they signed him. He is the most accomplished receiver on the roster. Harrison is a rookie and Wilson and Dortch have never reached 600 yards in a season.

Zach Pascal has two 600-yard seasons in his career, but he had 19 combined catches over the last two seasons.

Who are other bounceback candidates?

You could say quarterback Kyler Murray because he only played in eight games and was not good until his final three games.

Likewise, you could look at linebacker Kyzir White or safety Budda Baker, whose seasons were cut short due to injuries.

Likewise, Zaven Collins, who had a productive 2022 as an inside linebacker but moved to outside linebacker last year and was only okay, is another possibility. But that isn’t so much bouncing back because he was playing a new position as it is stepping up.

Jones is a great candidate to bounce back.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire