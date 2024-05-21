WR Zay Jones adds character, versatility, production to Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran receiver Zay Jones recently and he is already the most accomplished NFL receiver on the team. Head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about him when he spoke to reporters on Monday before the start of voluntary OTAs.

“With Zay, you’ll quickly find out he fits the price of admission here,” Gannon said, referring to what he considers a prerequisite to be on the team — being a team-first player. “His football character is through the roof. He’s extremely smart, obviously played at a high level for a good amount of time here.”

He brings versatility.

“He’s really a three-poistion guy. He’s smart enough to play all of it,” Gannon said. “He’s played multiple positions throughout his career and had production at all of them.”

He can play the X, the Z and inside in the slot. He played inside and out with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, his year was marred by injuries — a knee injury, cartilage damage and a hamstring issue.

He had over 800 yards in 2022. No other receiver has had more than 600 in a season in the NFL other than Zach Pascal, who has had 19 receptions over the last two seasons.

At 29 years old, he adds experience. He has size and athleticism. He can play multiple positions. If he can stay healthy, he will make a very nice addition to the receiver room.

