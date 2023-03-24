Ross evaluates WR Zay Flowers ahead of BC's Pro Day
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Whatever else Rory McIlroy was destined to take away from this WGC Dell Match Play it was certain that his astonishing drive to three feet on the 375-yard 18th here at Austin Country Club would live long in the memory
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
Why did Joe Judge reportedly gain an assistant head coach title while no promotion was announced for linebackers coach Jerod Mayo? Tom E. Curran adds some clarity to the situation.
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
Penalties, replay and kickoffs will be among the rule changes proposed by teams and the league.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
If Derrick Henry is on the move, could Ryan Poles and the Bears enter the conversation? Here's why he's unlikely to suit up as a Bear.
Two down, two to go. The Panthers are making the rounds, evaluating the top four quarterbacks in the Class of 2023 before deciding who to select with the No. 1 overall choice. The team’s contingent had dinner with C.J. Stroud on Tuesday night before watching him throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. By [more]
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
Met by a tepid WR market in NFL free agency, ex-Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark will again play on a one-year deal in hopes of cashing in big in 2024.