WR Zach Pascal is No. 0 for Cardinals; other player numbers

The Arizona Cardinals have made a number of offseason additions since the beginning of free agency. With contracts signed, these new free agent additions have selected their jersey number for the 2023 season.

As NFL rules now allow it, the Cardinals will have a player wearing No. 0 in 2023.

Below are the players and their new numbers.

WR Zach Pascal - No. 0

Pascal will become the first Cardinal to wear No. 0.

Last season he wore No. 3 for the Philadelphia Eagles and, before last season, he wore No. 14 for the Indianapolis Colts.

LB Kyzir White - No. 7

Last season, cornerback Byron Murphy wore No. 7, but he has left in free agency, signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

White wore No. 43 last season for the Eagles and, previously, No. 44 for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He moves to the single digits.

CB Rashad Fenton - No. 24

Fenton wears the number running back Darrel Williams had last season. It is also the number that Cardinals legend Adiran Wilson wore.

Fenton wore No. 27 with the Kansas City Chiefs and then No. 21 when he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons last season.

LB Josh Woods - No. 51

No. 51 is a familiar number for Woods. He wore it the last two seasons he played for the Detroit Lions. Before that, he wore No. 55 for the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo wore No. 51 previously for the Cardinals

LB Krys Barnes - No. 56

Barnes wore No. 51 for his first three seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, but Woods is the more veteran player.

Instead, he wears No. 56.

Linebacker Ben Niemann wore it last season for Arizona.

DL L.J. Collier - No. 91

Collier will wear the same number he had for the last three seasons, playing for the Seattle Seahawks. He wore No. 95 as a rookie in 2019 but has been No. 91 since.

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe wore No. 91 the last four seasons for the Cardinals.

DL Carlos Watkins - No. 94

Watkins has worn No. 91 his entire career but Collier got that number.

He now wears No. 94, which defensive lineman Zach Allen had the last three seasons for the Cardinals.

