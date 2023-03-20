WR Zach Pascal is insane competitor

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly added former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts receiver Zach Pascal on a two-year contract as a free agent.

Pascal knows head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was in Philly and Indy while Pascal played there.

Gannon wanted fierce competitors on his team. He is getting one in Pascal.

After Pascal signed with the Eagles last season, he described the relationship he had with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The two would compete at everything.

“It was quick,” Pascal said last year via NBC Sports. “I’m a competitor and Nick is a competitor. We could sit right here, both look at that water bottle, and it’s like, ‘I’m going to drink this first, no you’re not, let’s do it.'”

He and Sirianni would compete on the basketball court at the Eagles’ team facility.

“You see this hoop right here? See this hoop right here? Me and Nick love to shoot,” he said. “We’re always shooting it out. He’s a good shooter, I’m a good shooter, so we battle it out.”

Gannon wants this sort of mentality in the locker room with the players. He wants competitors.

Pascal played mostly on special teams last season. But he had over 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020 for the Colts.

At minimum, the Cardinals get a Trent Sherfield-type of special teams player. At best, he can be a regular part of the offense.

They will always be able to count on him trying to compete with someone else.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire