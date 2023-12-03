WR Tyreek Hill is our Dolphins ‘Player of the Game’ in Week 13

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill earns our Player of the Game honors after a dominant performance in his team’s 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders, as Hill took advantage of the NFL’s worst defense for another electric, high-flying performance.

The Cheetah wasted no time giving his team the early lead on the Dolphins’ third offensive play. Hill flew past the Washington defense down the left side of the field, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa located the MVP candidate for a 78-yard touchdown.

Hill’s second big touchdown came in the second quarter with the Dolphins up 17-7.

He found daylight down the middle of the field, allowing Tagovailoa to deliver another perfect pass for a 60-yard touchdown, extending the Miami lead to three scores. Washington was unable to bring the game back to within two scores for the remainder of the game.

Hill finished the game with five catches for 157 yards and those touchdowns on an incredible 31.4 yards per catch.

These stats are even more impressive considering Hill only needed three quarters to achieve them. He was the factor who blew the game open for the Dolphins securing an early blowout. The team, as a whole, showed no weaknesses in the 45-15 victory and were able to pull their key players from the game early.

Hill’s two big touchdowns were undoubtedly the biggest plays of the game in securing all momentum and the road victory for the aqua and orange.

He should be strongly considered for league MVP following another 100-yard, multiple-touchdown performance. He’s running away with the receiving yards title, maintaining his pace to break the all-time record.

Hill is the second player in Dolphins history to record two touchdowns of 60 or more yards (Paul Warfield also reached this milestone in 1971). It’s been a historically transcendent season for the wideout that’s been a joy for all Miami sports fans to witness.

