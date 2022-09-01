WR Travis Toivonen added to Vikings practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have added a 14th player to their practice squad in wide receiver Travis Toivonen and officially announced the expected addition of CB Tay Gowan.

The #Vikings have signed CB Tay Gowan and WR Travis Toivonen to the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 1, 2022

Having attended the University of North Dakota, Toivonen signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 NFL after spending time in the Fan Controlled Football League. He ended up spending the 2021 season on the New York Giants practice squad and ended up being cut in final cuts this past Monday.

A bigger receiver at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, he is a bigger-bodied receiver that would add an element of size to the wide receiver room that is currently missing on the Vikings roster.

With 14 players currently on the practice squad, the Vikings have space for two more players, including the alluded-to third quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire