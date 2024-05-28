WR Tee Higgins a no-show at start of Bengals’ voluntary OTAs

Voluntary organized team activities started for the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. Star quarterback Joe Burrow was back on the field after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in 2023.

But star wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were nowhere to be found.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two receivers are absent at OTAs at a time when they’re both seeking new deals. One would think the Bengals would make re-signing Chase a priority, while Higgins’ situation is much less certain.

The New England Patriots had been considered a potential trade partner with the Bengals for Higgins, but then the standout receiver was slapped with a franchise tag back in February.

No Ja'Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins at the start of the Bengals voluntary OTAs. Both players are seeking new deals. pic.twitter.com/mVD04ke1G3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2024

Higgins has yet to sign his franchise tender with the Bengals.

The Bengals were obviously hoping to keep their top-two receiving targets on the roster for a possible Super Bowl run. Now, there are serious questions surrounding the chances of that happening.

Keep in mind, this was only the voluntary portion of OTAs. Things could escalate, however, if Higgins starts skipping mandatory practices. The receiver-needy Patriots will likely be watching with vested interest for however long this lasts.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire