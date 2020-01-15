WR Tee Higgins is first Clemson player to declare for 2020 NFL draft

Clemson WR Tee Higgins scored the first rushing TD of his career on Monday night. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Clemson WR Tee Higgins is off to the NFL.

Higgins said Wednesday he was foregoing his senior season and entering the 2020 draft. He’s the first Clemson underclassman to declare for the draft after the Tigers’ loss to LSU on Monday night. LSU DBs Grant Delpit and Patrick Queen also announced Wednesday afternoon that they were heading to the draft.

“It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family,” Higgins wrote on Instagram. Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that. So it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL draft.”

Higgins is a possible first-round pick in a draft that’s loaded with wide receiver talent. He joins Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III as star wide receivers to make the leap to the NFL after their junior seasons.

Higgins had 59 catches in each of the past two seasons. He averaged nearly 20 yards per catch in 2020 as he had 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for a 36-yard score in Monday night’s loss. It was his first rushing attempt of the season.

He was Clemson’s leading receiver over the last two seasons too. He finishes his college career with 28 touchdowns over 37 games.

Other Clemson underclassmen who could declare for the 2020 NFL draft include RB Travis Etienne, LB Isaiah Simmons and CB A.J. Terrell. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2020 draft is Jan. 20.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

