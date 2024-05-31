WR Tee Higgins comments on uncertain future with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins commented on his contract situation in an episode of the “Behind the Drive” series with the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

Higgins has been a staple of the Cincinnati offense ever since the organization drafted him in the second round with the 33rd overall selection. He has tallied 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 games played.

He was going to test the market in March, but the Bengals used the franchise tag on him. July 15 is the deadline to agree to a long-term deal, and so far, the standout receiver has yet to sign his franchise tender.

Higgins made it clear he wants to stay in Cincinnati, but he also understands that this is a business.

“As far as coming back, I would love to come back,” Higgins said. “I grew as a man in the past four years here. Grew as a player, got good new friendships. Great relationships with people not in the facility, in the city of Cincinnati, the fans are great. So I would definitely love to be here. But if that’s not the situation, then that’s not the situation.”

There were rumblings that the Patriots could have enough to deal for Higgins prior to the draft. He would certainly be an upgrade for a Patriots wide receiver unit that is getting a makeover. Time will tell what his future will be in Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire