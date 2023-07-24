WR Skyy Moore feeling comfortable in second year at Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are without star receiver Kadarius Toney following an early-season knee injury that he sustained at the start of training camp. Without a clear timeline for Toney’s return, the team will have to rely on their other young talent at the receiver position.

Toney’s injury will change the trajectory of pass catcher Skyy Moore, who was noted to be a vital part of the receiving corps by head coach Andy Reid in the offseason. Moore saw several key opportunities during the Chiefs’ late-season run to the Super Bowl in January’s playoffs, shaking off a slow start to his rookie season.

Moore spoke to the media after practice Monday about feeling better about his role in Kansas City this year at training camp compared to his experiences in 2022.

“[I am] thirty times more comfortable, you know, just knowing, like, have an idea of the whole playbook.” said Moore, “We’ve been going through it one year before. And you know, just understanding the culture that the Chiefs have in Kansas City.”

Moore enters his second season with high expectations in a room full of talented young receivers. With his rookie season behind him, Moore is expected to be a veteran presence in the Chiefs’ offense and told reporters that the extra familiarity with Reid’s system should help him make a difference in 2023.

“It’s just having that one year of experience under your belt, you know… the game didn’t change, so it’s kind of going at it one more time,” Moore explained. “I feel like I’m down in there, and I’m just a pro; I’m not in college anymore. I’m not new to the NFL. So I know how things are going to turn out. I have game experience. So I feel like that experience just makes me more comfortable.”

Moore started slowly last season with limited opportunities in the passing game and was thrust into a situation where he had to play out of position as a punt returner. He finished the 2022 season with 22 receptions for 250 yards, with his lone touchdown coming in Super Bowl LVII.

Moore is trying to play a more consistent role this season as the Chiefs continue to use training camp as a testbed for their youthful receivers to prove themselves.

