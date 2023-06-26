WR Ryan Pellum dresses his baby in USC Trojans gear to announce his college commitment

Commitment announcements by high school athletes typically follow a similar routine. They sit behind a table with hats in front of them, each showcasing the schools of their choice. Ryan Pellum, a 2024 four-star wide receiver, decided to go another route, fitting his newborn baby in USC Trojans gear to announce his decision on Monday.

The Long Beach, Calif. native had Southern California and the University of Oregon in his final two. The two schools were represented with hats in front of Pellum, but he didn't use them to announce his decision. Pellum picked up his baby, and after a couple seconds, turned him around to reveal his choice — the baby's onesie had USC's Fight On symbol, indicating Pellum will play for the Trojans next fall.

There have been a fair share of creative athlete commitments through the years. Four-star safety Deontay Anderson announced his commitment to Ole Miss during a skydiving trip in 2016. Four-star safety Chaz Ah You took his decision to new heights, flying and landing a helicopter into BYU's football stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Though using a baby is rare, this isn't the first time one has been a part of an prominent announcement. Four-star safety Jamal Adams in the 2014 class had his niece wear an LSU shirt to share his decision on national TV during the Under Armor All-America Game.

At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Pellum, out of Millikan high school in Long Beach is the 14th best wide receiver in the country for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. His commitment pushes USC to No. 11 nationally in the class. The Trojans also have two of the top 2024 wide receiver commits in California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Pellum dresses his baby in USC gear to reveal college commitment