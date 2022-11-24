WR Rondale Moore to miss at least 1 game with groin injury

The Arizona Cardinals are not getting any help with their injuries. The latest is to wide receiver Rondale Moore. He suffered a groin injury two plays into the game against the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, exited the game and did not return.

Now he is going to miss some time.

“It does not look like he’ll be available this week,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll see how he trends, but I think it’ll at least be a week.”

Moore’s replacement this weekend would be Greg Dortch, but he is also dealing with a thumb injury, which has him day-to-day.

The Cardinals signed receiver Pharoh Cooper, who played slot receiver and returned kicks and punts for the Cardinals in 2019, to the practice squad. He would be the backup plan to Dortch if he isn’t able to play on Sunday.

Moore missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

So far this season, in eight games, Moore has 41 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown.

