WR River Cracraft agrees to terms to return to Dolphins

Odell Beckham is scheduled to be in Miami on Thursday, visiting with the Dolphins. The team has a need for depth behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

They re-signed Braxton Berrios last week, and on Wednesday, River Cracraft broke the news on social media that he's returning to the Dolphins as well.

Cracraft, 29, originally joined the Dolphins in 2022.

In 2023, he played 10 games with one start, seeing action on 185 snaps. He caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. That followed a nine-catch, 102-yard and two-touchdown campaign in 2022.

Cracraft entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signed by the Broncos in 2017. He also played for Eagles and 49ers before landing in Miami.