WR Randall Cobb practicing with Packers after trade from Texans
Randall Cobb is officially back with the Green Bay Packers.
The veteran slot receiver was on the field and practicing with the Packers on Thursday morning after a trade from the Houston Texans was completed on Wednesday night.
Cobb was back wearing his old No. 18 uniform at Ray Nitschke Field.
Here’s a look at Cobb on the field on Thursday:
Good morning, @rcobb18!#PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/4RBxBLC91s
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 29, 2021
I can be a videographer if I say I am…
Randall Cobb running a route on air #Packers pic.twitter.com/Ex20behKtm
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 29, 2021
Randall Cobb back in his #Packers No. 18 jersey, at Nitschke Field pic.twitter.com/ZDDDN5tJIU
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 29, 2021
Davante Adams and Randall Cobb playing catch before practice, just like old times pic.twitter.com/t7dwD8pwin
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 29, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen and #Packers fans, RANDALL COBB pic.twitter.com/T7qMslfA20
— Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) July 29, 2021
