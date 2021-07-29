WR Randall Cobb practicing with Packers after trade from Texans

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
Randall Cobb is officially back with the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran slot receiver was on the field and practicing with the Packers on Thursday morning after a trade from the Houston Texans was completed on Wednesday night.

Cobb was back wearing his old No. 18 uniform at Ray Nitschke Field.

Here’s a look at Cobb on the field on Thursday:

