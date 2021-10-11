WR Randall Cobb makes another huge play for surging Packers

Would the Green Bay Packers be 4-1 after five games without wide receiver Randall Cobb?

The veteran slot weapon created another huge play for the Packers during Sunday’s overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

His stat line of two catches on three targets for 30 yards doesn’t jump off the page, but it was his 15-yard catch on 3rd-and-16 late in overtime that allowed kicker Mason Crosby to have a fourth shot at winning the game.

And it was a classic play made by Cobb and Aaron Rodgers, who bought just enough time in the pocket before trusting Cobb to make the play downfield in traffic. Like he has so many times in the past, Cobb found a pocket of space, gave Rodgers a passing window and then completed the catch in a big spot.

The 15-yard catch didn’t convert the first down, but it put the Packers back into Crosby’s range, and coach Matt LaFleur trusted the kicker to hit the field goal from 49 yards out.

Cobb, who was acquired via trade with the Houston Texans in August, has played a vital role in each of the last two wins. He caught two touchdown passes last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s no Crosby attempt without his catch in overtime on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Through five games, and despite hardly playing during the first two weeks, Cobb ranks third on the team in catches (11) and second in receiving yards (157). He’s catching 79 percent of his targets and averaging 11.2 yards per target, the best mark on the team among players with at least 10 targets.

Rodgers has a 145.8 passer rating when targeting Cobb this season. And of his 11 catches, seven have come on third down, with six conversions or touchdowns.

Cobb’s symbiotic relationship with Rodgers and his renewed ability to create big plays have helped the Packers surge to 4-1.

List