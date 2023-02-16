WR Quentin Johnston, S Jammie Robinson named draft fits for Giants

As the New York Giants head into their second offseason under general manager Joe Schoen, their needs are clear.

They are thin at wide receiver, need several bodies along the interior offensive line, depth along the defensive line, a game-changing inside linebacker, and someone to pair with Adoree’ Jackson at cornerback.

Pro Football Focus took that into account when breaking down the best early- and late-round fits for all 32 teams in the 2023 NFL draft.

However, when it came to the Giants, PFF threw in a late-round curveball.

Early Pick: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Late Pick: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State It’s no secret that wide receiver is a massive need for the Giants heading into the offseason. Johnston had a breakout 2022 campaign and could be a great option for them at the back end of the first round. As for Robinson, he might be more of an early-round pick on Day 2 than a late-rounder, but he’d be a perfect addition in that safety room after showing a ton of confident, aggressive play at the Senior Bowl.

At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Johnston is precisely what the Giants need at wide receiver. Most mocks have them going with Zay Flowers but this might be a more ideal fit.

The addition of Robinson is a bit more curious. The Giants have needs at many positions but assuming they re-sign Julian Love, safety is not one of them. They also have Xavier McKinney and 2022 fourth-round pick Dane Belton at the position.

