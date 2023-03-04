WR prospects praising Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs at 2023 NFL combine

The Buffalo Bills offense is one of the most exciting the NFL has to offer. It comes as no surprise that the team is getting recognized by some of the top prospects at the 2023 NFL combine.

Specifically, the names of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs have been brought up.

Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Boston College’s Zay Flowers could be on Buffalo’s radar at the upcoming draft. Particularly when it comes to the team’s first-round pick at No. 27 overall.

Both might realize that too since they were the pair of prospects to bring up the Bills during their press conferences at the combine.

During his chat, Smith-Njigba said he is most impressed with Diggs’ route running. He also called Allen an “elite quarterback.”

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba says he would love to play for an elite quarterback like Josh Allen & said playing next to Stefon Diggs would help expand his game #Bills pic.twitter.com/IibZ5Sti2y — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) March 3, 2023

Flowers kicked it up to another level. His dream scenario might be to hear Buffalo calls his name at the 2023 draft:

Boston College WR Zay Flowers said playing with players like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs is “something he’s dreamed of” Flowers added it would be amazing to have Diggs as a mentor #Bills pic.twitter.com/msXrvcKPQc — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) March 3, 2023

Pro Football Focus has both players inside the Round 1 area of their big board. Smith-Njigba is No. 20, right behind Flowers at 19.

The draft is en route, but it’s not around the corner. Free agency comes first in a few weeks and the Bills will begin to mold their 2023 roster there first.

If Buffalo still has a need to add playmakers at the draft after free agency, perhaps the answer could be in Smith-Njigba or Flowers.

Regardless, both players clearly have a bit of hope in them that the cards fall this way.

