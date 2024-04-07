WR Prospect NFL Comps: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon breaks down which NFL players Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. most compares to leading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: All right, we're talking Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State. We're looking at draft comps for these wide receivers with a little bit of a twist. Stylistic draft comps, first of all, I'll give you my aggressive comparison for Marvin Harrison Jr., which is a freaky but wonderful hybrid of Julio Jones slash AJ Green. Now, these guys, just like Marvin Harrison Jr., are big perimeter X receivers. And they can do it all. Freaky after the catch.

I think Marvin Harrison Jr. is incredibly underrated with the ball in his hands. Just because he's not Malik Nabers doesn't mean he's not a high-tier YAC threat. He's also a great 50/50 ball player, just like these two guys. And most importantly, refined route runners, all three of these guys. AJ Green especially, the release moves off the line of scrimmage. Marvin Harrison has all those too. The true traits you're looking for from a superstar X receiver.

Now, my cautious comp for Marvin Harrison is Mike Evans which, hey, ain't no shame in being Mike Evans, man. But although he's an underrated route runner, an underrated separator, not just a jump ball threat, he's a guy that is a couple tiers down in terms of separation from Julio Jones or AJ Green.

He's not the same YAC threat as those players. But he is a big perimeter X receiver that you want to throw those jump balls to and can separate over the middle. Either way, whether it's the aggressive comp, whether it's the cautious comp, one way or another, you're getting a superstar number-one ready X-made receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr.

