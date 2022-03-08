WR Noah Brown returning to Cowboys on one-year deal

The Cowboys are re-signing one of their pending free agent wide receivers. But not one who’s been getting a lot of attention as teams prepare for the annual roster churn.

Noah Brown will come back to Dallas on a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday. The 26-year-old caught 16 passes last season for 184 yards in 13 game appearances with the club. He turned in nearly identical stats in 2020 to earn a one-year contract in March 2021 worth $1.127 million. The terms of his latest deal have not been made public.

The Ohio State product was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2017. He ranked eighth on the team in receptions and receiving yards and was generally slotted on the depth chart as the fifth Dallas receiver, behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson. Brown has also been a solid special teams contributor for the Cowboys.

Cooper has been rumored to be released this offseason; Gallup and Wilson are set to become free agents, just as Brown was. With more movement expected in the WR room, Brown could have the opportunity to increase his standing with the club heading into his fifth season as a pro.

List

Cowboys expected to restructure Dak Prescott and Zack Martin

List

News: Cowboys restructure Prescott, NFL sets cap figure, what's next for Kearse?

List