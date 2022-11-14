WR Nico Collins pleased to return, stresses Texans must ‘finish these games’

The Houston Texans’ Nico Collins may have missed two games, but it was too many for the second-year receiver.

Collins returned to the lineup after being sidelined with a groin injury. The former Michigan product caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ 24-18 loss at the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

“It felt amazing to be back,” Collins told reporters. “It’s not fun being injured and missing games. It felt good to be out there between the lines with my brothers and go out there and have fun.”

Even though Collins was coming off the high of being back on the playing field, the reality of the Texans’ dropping to 1-7-1 with four of those games one-score contests is too large to ignore.

“We have to finish these games,” Collins said. “We work too hard, but we have to keep going. It’s a long season. Great opportunity for everyone to keep going and keep stacking.”

The Texans will have a chance to rectify their record and start to close out ballgames in the fourth quarter when they take on Washington Sunday in Week 11 at NRG Stadium.

