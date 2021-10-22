Who has been WR Nico Collins’ biggest advocate since the Texans drafted him?

Adjust to the NFL is a jump every rookie has to taken, no matter where they were selected or how they became a part of a team’s roster.

According to Nico Collins, one veteran who has always had his back since the Houston Texans drafted him in Round 3 (No. 89 overall) is receiver Brandin Cooks.

“I appreciate Brandin a lot,” said Collins. “He’s always been in my corner since day one I got here. Whatever I need, whatever questions I have. He always there to help me out and I really appreciate that. I got him in my room and I’m learning from him every single day.”

Cooks is a productive receiver for the Texans in 2021. The 28-year-old has hauled in 40 passes for 481 yards and a touchdown through six starts.

Although Cooks is more accustomed to better team success throughout his career, what he has been able to impart upon Collins is the ability to improve personally despite what may be happening with the team in the standings.

“You feel like if you mess up on the play, it’s always get better next play,” Collins said. “The play’s over it’s in the past. How are you going to respond? Just everything. Coming in , overall being a great receiver, working on my routes, my footwork. Anything I can need to become a pro like him. I want to be great just like Cooks. So, I look up to him and I’m glad we got him in our room.”

Collins is working through a foot injury sustained this week and landed him on the injury report Thursday as limited. The former Michigan Wolverine has missed three games this season due to a shoulder injury. On the season, Collins has produced six catches for 83 yards through three games.

Houston has the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 with a 3:25 p.m. Central Time kickoff at State Farm Stadium.