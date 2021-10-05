WR N’Keal Harry explains where he can be most impactful in Patriots offense

Third-year receiver N’Keal Harry recorded one catch for ten yards in his New England Patriots’ debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Similar to his first two seasons, the production was underwhelming. Harry missed the first three games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in the preseason. The former first-round pick was building a rapport with Mac Jones in the preseason and he’s working to regain traction moving forward.

There’s one area in specific that he’d like to make an impact on the Patriots’ offense, as he explained in a video conference on Monday.

“Definitely, I would love to do that,” he said, via WEEI. “I would love to make an impact anywhere. But, definitely in the red zone I feel like I could provide a good threat.”

Harry detailed how he was around the team and retaining information despite missing the first stretch of games.

“I was always in meetings with them, so I just had to make sure I wasn’t getting behind on any of the plays or anything,” he said. “Just the main focus was getting back. Getting my body right and being ready, and just making sure I was attentive in every meeting just to make sure I didn’t miss out on any important information that I might need in the future.”

Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne have been the most impactful receivers for the Patriots, but they haven’t had a huge impact in the red zone. It appears that Harry is looking to find his niche role in a crowded receiver room.

List