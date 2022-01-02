WR N’Keal Harry, CB Joejuan Williams are healthy scratches for Patriots in Week 17

The New England Patriots had a pair of surprising inactives for Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Receiver N’Keal Harry and cornerback Joejuan Williams, the team’s first and second-round picks in the 2019 draft, were healthy scratches on the inactive list.

The list also included running back J.J. Taylor, cornerback Shaun Wade, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tight end Devin Asiasi and receiver Nelson Agholor. The Patriots ruled out Agholor, a starter, with a concussion on Friday. He will miss his second straight week since suffering the head injury during Week 15.

Rather than put Harry into the lineup, New England will have receiver Kristian Wilkerson, a practice squad elevation. Rather than Williams, the Patriots made cornerback Myles Bryant active and elevated cornerback D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad. Harry had been listed with a hip injury this week, but the Patriots removed him from the injury list on Friday.

The Patriots saw five players come off the COVID-19/reserve list this weekend. Quarterback Brian Hoyer and linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King were activated. Their roles, however, may not be as full as they are typically. The Patriots tended to limit the play time of players who haven’t practiced.

New England and Jacksonville kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

List