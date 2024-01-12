WR Mike Evans named AP Second Team All-Pro

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans got in on the All-Pro fun too on Friday.

Evans was selected as a Second Team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday. The accolade is the second of his career, earning a Second Team nod in 2016 — at that time, Second Team wasn’t technically a real award, but it has since become one. Evans shared his nod with WR Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans had one of his best seasons in 2023, serving as the NFL’s co-leader in touchdowns with 13 and extending a 1000-yard receiving streak for a 10th-straight year. He finished the year with 13 touchdowns on 79 receptions with 1,255 yards. Unlike his fellow teammate in Antoine Winfield Jr., who was a First Team selection, Evans was voted as a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Evans was superseded by quite a few receivers. Miami’s Tyreek Hill, Dallas’ Ceedee Lamb and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St.Brown were First Team selections — Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua were selected above Evans and Aiyuk.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire