WR Michael Wilson pegged as potential breakout player in NFL in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals hope that receiver Michael Wilson can build on a solid but inconsistent rookie season in 2024. He spent a ton of time with quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason.

He is viewed as a potential breakout player in 2024 and is among PFF’s 2024 All-breakout team.

Wilson had a solid rookie season despite the Cardinals’ quarterback issues. Particularly appealing for his 2024 prospects is how he ended 2023: averaging 3.52 yards per route run in the season finale and catching all six targets thrown his way for 95 yards.

Wilson finished with 38 receptions for 565 yards and three scores. He missed four games with injuries, something to watch for him, as he has not had a fully healthy season dating to 2019.

He did have six games with more than 50 receiving yards and four games with four or more catches.

With consistency at quarterback and with an expected jump in consistency between Years 1 and 2 in the NFL, while no one is expecting a 1,000-yard season, he could be a very productive second option at receiver opposite rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.

