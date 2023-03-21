WR Marquise Goodwin visiting with Browns today

As the Cleveland Browns look to get more explosive offensively, they are hosting a player with legit track speed for a visit in veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin. A seasoned veteran, Goodwin has spent time as a contributor with all of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Seattle Seahawks. As wide receiver is the one position the Browns have yet to address in NFL free agency, adding a veteran deep threat checks a box.

If Goodwin is signed, look for him to be on a one-year deal to serve as an immediate contributor deep down the field and a stopgap to an explosive option that could be drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Goodwin will not be brought in to be a consistent target in the passing game, but rather a vertical threat with dependable hands to fill a singular role on the offense.

More Free Agency!

Browns bring back backup QB Josh Dobbs on one-year deal Improvement index has Browns as fifth most improved so far Browns sign slot corner and special teams ace Michael Ford

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire