WR Marquise Goodwin set for return from blood clot issue

The Cleveland Browns are set to get some speed back on the field as they work through their final 53-man roster cutdowns. In his press availability today, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that deep threat wideout Marquise Goodwin is set to return, cleared from the non-football injury list.

Goodwin, of course, was placed on the NFI list after he had trouble breathing due to blood clots in his lungs as a symptom of his sickle cell disease. The return of Goodwin, however, may muddy the waters for preseason standout Austin Watkins Jr.

