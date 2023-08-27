WR Marquise Goodwin set for return from blood clot issue

Cory Kinnan

The Cleveland Browns are set to get some speed back on the field as they work through their final 53-man roster cutdowns. In his press availability today, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that deep threat wideout Marquise Goodwin is set to return, cleared from the non-football injury list.

Goodwin, of course, was placed on the NFI list after he had trouble breathing due to blood clots in his lungs as a symptom of his sickle cell disease. The return of Goodwin, however, may muddy the waters for preseason standout Austin Watkins Jr.

