WR Marquise Goodwin will miss start of training camp with blood clots

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was one of four players who were put on the non-football injury list to start training camp by the Cleveland Browns. And now it has come out that he has been placed on the list due to some issues with blood clots in both his lungs and his legs (according to Camryn Justice)

Goodwin was diagnosed with sickle cell disease in 2013, and this is a symptom of it. As the Browns travel to Greenbriar, West Virginia, we wish Goodwin nothing but a speedy recovery and hopefully a return to the field soon.

The #Browns say Goodwin experienced discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during team activities this spring. A check-up revealed the blood clots in his legs and lungs. Goodwin plans to stay with the team through meetings and as training camp begins. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire