WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Darrell Taylor inactive for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks have announced their list of inactives for their Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. There are no surprises.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin and linebacker Darrell Taylor were both ruled out with groin injuries on the final injury reports and they are inactive. So is backup safety Joey Blount, who injured his quadriceps late in the week and was questionable for the game.

Here are the Seahawks’ Week 9 inactives.

Seattle Seahawks Week 9 inactives

WR Marquise goodwin

RB Tony Jones Jr.

S Jory Blount

LB Darrell Taylor

OL Jake Curhan

DL Myles Adams

