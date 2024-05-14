WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in Buffalo on a free agent visit

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in Buffalo on a free agent visit with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Valdes-Scantling, 29, visited the Chargers last week, the first reported visit for him.

He played 16 games, with 10 starts, seeing action on 618 offensive snaps in 2023. Valdes-Scantling caught 21 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown.

In four postseason games, Valdes-Scantling caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. His score came in the Super Bowl victory over the 49ers, a 16-yarder in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a 13-10 lead.

Valdes-Scantling played four seasons with the Packers and the past two with the Chiefs and has totaled 186 receptions for 3,155 yards and 16 touchdowns.