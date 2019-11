WR Lamb not playing for No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Oklahoma leading receiver CeeDee Lamb is out for the No. 10 Sooners’ game at No. 12 Baylor.

Lamb, who entered the day leading the nation with 13 receiving touchdowns, went through some drills during warmups before Saturday night’s game.

It was unclear why Lamb wasn’t playing.

The Sooners radio network reported that Lamb wouldn’t play. He didn’t have his helmet with him though he was still in uniform on the sideline when the game started.

