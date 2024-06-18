WR Ladd McConkey signs historic rookie contract

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey has agreed to a historic rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. McConkey signed a four-year deal with the most guaranteed money for the No. 34 pick in NFL history.

The Chargers traded up three picks to select Ladd McConkey in second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

This season, McConkey will have the opportunity to be the Chargers’ top pass catcher. Los Angeles has a thin wide receivers room and needs help, so McConkey could start as a rookie. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is already building a strong level of chemistry with McConkey.

Herbert is impressed with McConkey’s approach to the game. “He’s just picked up the offense so easily,” said Herbert. “It’s like he’s been a four or five-year vet. He understands the game, he understands leverage. He’s a smart player, he’s very athletic. He can beat man coverage, find the soft spot in zones.”

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported McConkey’s historic deal with Los Angles.

The #Chargers and Ladd McConkey reached a 4-year deal today with the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a 34th pick. It beat the QB premium for the same pick in ‘23, carrying the most guarantees over a pick below in the round. Ladd's agent @ChrisCabott confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/FJsD5rH52D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2024

McConkey is in a great position to have a very productive rookie season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire