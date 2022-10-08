WR Kenny Stills reacts to potential with Browns on Twitter

The Cleveland Browns held a ten player workout on Friday that included veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills. Stills is interesting in part because of his previous experience playing with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 30-year-old Stills was taken in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.

Stills played for two seasons with Watson in Houston. His best season with Watson came in 2019 when he caught 40 balls for 561 yards and for touchdowns. In 2020, he did not start any games for the Texans and caught only 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

He has only played in 23 games over the last two seasons and hasn’t accumulated much in terms of statistics, catching only 17 passes for 202 yards over that period. The workout went well but won’t result in employment with the Browns, according to Brad Stainbrook,

Source: Although the workout went well, the #Browns won’t be signing WR Kenny Stills at this time. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 7, 2022

After his workout, Stills wasn’t shy about commenting on the idea of playing for the Browns as he posted on Twitter about potentially teaming up with Cleveland’s wide receivers when a fan was posting about wanting Stills to catch on with the Browns.

Would be an ELITE WR group https://t.co/gzBlKT4kPN — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 7, 2022

Despite his public enthusiasm it doesn’t appear that he will be wearing the orange and brown in the immediate future.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire