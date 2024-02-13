WR Kendrick Bourne shares thoughts on Patriots’ No. 3 draft pick

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne already named his top quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Now, he’s sharing his opinion on what the Patriots should do with the No. 3 overall pick.

Some mock drafts have the Patriots trading down and accumulating more draft picks, instead of taking one of the top-three quarterbacks. However, if Bourne had it his way, the team would stay put and take the best available player.

“Ah, don’t do it,” Bourne said during an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, when asked if the Patriots should trade down from No. 3.

Bourne, who is a pending free agent for the Patriots, hopes to stick around in New England and bounce back strong after going down with a torn ACL during the season. Before the injury, he tallied 37 catches for 460 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots trading down would certainly be an interesting move, given that the team needs help at the quarterback position. That being said, the Patriots need help at multiple positions.

So trading down would not be out of the realm of possibility.

