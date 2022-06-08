WR Kendrick Bourne returns, TE Hunter Henry limited at Day 2 of minicamp

The New England Patriots had their second day of mandatory minicamp and welcomed back receiver Kendrick Bourne, who missed the first session on Tuesday. He was a full participant, and contributed to the offense in positional and team drills.

The team had a handful of limited players yet again. Receiver Jakobi Meyers, a restricted free agent, participated in the first 20 minutes of practice but left to work on conditioning soon after. He and TE Dalton Keene head up the hill. Later in practice, Hunter Henry and cornerback Malcolm Butler also went up the field to step aside from practice.

Absent

K Nick Folk

K Quinn Nordin

OL Andrew Stueber

OL Chasen Hines

DL Carl Davis

DL Byron Cowart

