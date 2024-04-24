WR Kendrick Bourne latest to criticize Patriots docuseries in defense of Bill Belichick

You can add wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to the growing list of New England Patriots, past and present, that were not a fan of “The Dynasty” docuseries.

Unlike some of the Patriots who have already commented, the wide receiver is a relatively new face to the organization. He joined the team in 2021 as a free agent and immediately made an impact. This past season was cut short by an ACL injury, but he is ready to make an impact once more, as the organization undergoes a major transition.

The wideout got to see first-hand what former Patriots coach Bill Belichick was like behind the scenes. He also got to see the documentary and did not approve of the way it portrayed his former coach, as he told Boston.com’s Khari Thompson.

“I think it’s awful too, honestly. It’s just a lot. It made Bill look bad and I love Bill. I love everything he stood for,” said Bourne. “It was just kind of crazy how it made him look and it seemed like a lot of misunderstanding and confusion that was going on. I enjoyed seeing the history and learning about the history. It’s always dope to learn about history. But, they tried to swing it one way or the other and it didn’t have to be like that.

“I was kind of on the fence about it because I love the history part, but I hate how they made Bill Belichick look. I hate how they tried to make it look divided. I think every team goes through that, but when you’re a dynasty and you win a lot people still try to discredit it.”

The docuseries has caused division amongst the Patriots fan base as well, with some blaming owner Robert Kraft and others still pointing to Belichick.

Whatever the docuseries set out to accomplish, it has certainly gotten the attention of players and fans alike. That being said, the attention hasn’t been the best kind.

