WR Kendrick Bourne among 4 Patriots to land on COVID-19/reserve

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was among four of the team’s players to land on COVID-19/reserve.

Bourne went on the list with linebackers Harvey Langi, Cam McGrone and Ronnie Perkins. McGrone is on the NFI-list is out for the season. Perkins is on injured reserve and will be out for at least three weeks. Running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Dalton Keene (IR) and linebacker Calvin Munson are already on the COVID-19/reserve list for New England.

Bourne has been one of the Patriots’ most productive receivers with 45 catches for a team-high 667 yards and five touchdowns. Langi has been a role player, playing at a very limited capacity. McGrone and Perkins haven’t played a snap.

From the wire: Plenty of COVID-19 transactions pic.twitter.com/uXTJpk6OJf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

The Patriots receiver position includes Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski. If Bourne cannot return and Agholor (head injury) misses time, the Patriots may have issues at the position.

An outbreak could only increase the degree of difficulty in an already-challenging matchup against the Bills.

