WR Julio Jones named potential fit for Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
By now, you’ve heard all the rumors about the Falcons potentially trading Julio Jones in the upcoming days. Atlanta doesn’t even have enough cap space to sign their rookie class and the team did just add Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick.

Jones is still one of the league’s best receivers despite missing seven games last year. Just a year ago, he tallied nearly 1,400 yards and six touchdowns for the Falcons in 15 games. Even during his injury-riddled 2020 season, he averaged more than 85 yards per game.

Given that the Raiders are always aggressive in the trade market, could they be a potential landing spot for Jones? In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he outlines why the Raiders would make a ton of sense as a potential destination. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on a potential trade:

“Jones would immediately be the team’s best wideout and suddenly make this group look extremely potent. John Brown has been one of the best deep threats in the league for some time, and a combination of Brown and Ruggs running deep as complements to Jones is a lot more difficult to defend than that combination absent Julio. The Raiders’ biggest issue is that they would need to make some moves to free up salary cap space to even entertain the idea.”

In the piece, Monson mentioned that Derek Carr is coming off the best year of his career and the Raiders would be wise to give him more weapons to work with. Pairing Jones with the likes of Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs and this rushing attack would give Carr the type of weapons he would need to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

While it seems unlikely that the Raiders will ultimately trade for Jones, Las Vegas would be an ideal landing spot. But given this team’s cap situation, look for the All-Pro receiver to end up with another team, such as the Colts or the Chargers.

But if the cost is only a second-round pick to acquire Jones as Albert Breer reported, maybe the Raiders could do some cap shuffling in order to make this work. Jones is only 32-years old and could have a major impact on this Raiders’ offense right away. Never say never to a team like the Raiders trying to acquire a Hall of Fame talent at a discounted price.

