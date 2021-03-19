WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to Steelers on 1-year contract

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for at least one more season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster is coming back to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million contract.

Smith-Schuster led the team in receptions with 97 last season but due to the struggles with the entire offense could only muster 8.6 yards per catch. Smith-Schuster is one of the best slot receivers in the NFL and with Matt Canada running the offense could see his production go way up.

