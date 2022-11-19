WR Josh Reynolds ruled out vs Giants in Week 11

There’s a reason the status is called “questionable”…

One of the four Detroit Lions players listed on Friday as questionable for Sunday’s game in New York against the Giants has been ruled out a day later. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds will not make the trip with the team for Sunday’s Week 11 game.

Reynolds has been dealing with knee and back injuries. The veteran has not played since Week 8. He was limited in practice during the week but the team’s training staff did not feel Reynolds was ready to play in Week 11.

The Lions are perilously thin at wide receiver with Reynolds out. Trinity Benson was placed on IR on Friday with a knee injury, and DJ Chark remains on IR. Chark could be activated for Sunday’s game.

