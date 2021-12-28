WR Jaylen Waddle broke a franchise record against the Saints

The Miami Dolphins have rolled off seven straight wins to bring them to an 8-7 record and the seventh seed in the AFC with two weeks remaining. Things are finally going well for Miami.

One aspect of their team that has worked out this whole year has been the performance of rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. On Monday, against the Saints, Waddle recorded 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. This was his fourth game in a row with at least eight receptions and his third with at least 90 yards.

Earlier in the season, the former Crimson Tide wideout broke Miami’s franchise rookie record for receptions that was previously set by Jarvis Landry. Now, after Week 16, Waddle has set the team’s rookie record for receiving yards in a season that was held by Chris Chambers, who totaled 883 receiving yards in 2001.

With two games left in the season, Waddle is just six receptions away from breaking the NFL rookie record for receptions set by Anquan Boldin (101).

His rookie season has been spectacular. He’s worth the extra pick that the Dolphins used to move up and get him, and his ceiling is among the highest of any wide receiver in the league.