WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba promises Seahawks won’t regret drafting him

Rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a couple of impressive veterans to learn from in the Seattle Seahawks locker room – DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Ohio State product, while selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, admits he still has a lot to learn.

“I can improve on my whole skillset,” Smith-Njigba told the media following his selection. “I know I’m not even close to where I want to be in the near future. I’m sure the coaches will have some points for me to work on. For me to be in that room and steal some stuff from DK and all those guys, I’m looking forward to it.”

Smith-Njigba already has a promise for his new team and fan base.

2023 NFL draft: Scouting report for Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

