WR Jarvis Landry fires his Klutch Sports agent

The Cleveland Browns seem likely to make some more moves this offseason between now and the NFL draft in late April. The team has added some players with the biggest coming through trades: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Amari Cooper and DE Chase Winovich.

They also moved on from a few key veterans including trading QB Case Keenum and releasing WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper and OL J.C. Tretter.

There was talk of Landry staying on with the team prior to his release and then again after the team acquired Watson. Landry had reportedly looked at joining the former Houston quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons had he chosen them over other suitors.

Now comes word that Landry has fired his Klutch Sports agent:

Sources: Free agent Jarvis Landry has terminated his representation agreement with Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) March 24, 2022

For the former LSU star, this is his first chance at true free agency. Drafted to the Miami Dolphins, given the transition tag by them before being traded to Cleveland and signing a long-term deal there.

This offseason has seen 11 receivers sign multiyear deals with teams in free agency. Eight of those have signed deals for at least $10 million total.

In the final year of his with the Browns, Landry was scheduled to make almost $15 million before being cut. Now, weeks into free agency and the receiver will be getting new representation. Perhaps Landry has a landing spot in mind. With John Johnson III saying Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to Cleveland, Landry may have a similar plan.