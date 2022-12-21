WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) added to updated Saints injury report vs. Browns

The New Orleans Saints updated their Week 16 injury report after practice on Wednesday, but there isn’t any good news. Veteran slot receiver Jarvis Landry was added to the injury report with an ankle issue, joining wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Pete Werner (both managing hamstring injuries) among the non-participants, along with running back Dwayne Washington, who was out with an illness.

But the Browns are dealing with a host of absences of their own. Non-participants on Wednesday included defensive ends Myles Garrett (illness) and Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) as well as star running back Nick Chubb (foot), safety John Johnson III (thigh), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest/hip), with starting right tackle Jack Conklin also given a rest day. Here’s the full Week 16 injury report from each team:

Cleveland Browns injury report

Player Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status DE Myles Garrett (illness) DNP DNP DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) DNP DNP RB Nick Chubb (foot) DNP DNP S John Johnson III (thigh) DNP DNP WR David Bell (toe) Limited Limited G Joel Bitonio (rest) DNP Full WR Amari Cooper (rest/hip) DNP DNP CB AJ Green (toe) Full Full LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring) Limited Limited TE David Njoku (knee) Limited Limited WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (rest) DNP Full CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) Limited Limited T Jack Conklin (rest) N/A DNP G Wyatt Teller (ankle) N/A Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited Limited S Marcus Maye (shoulder) Limited Limited WR Chris Olave (hamstring) DNP DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited Limited WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) N/A DNP TE Adam Trautman (ankle) Limited Limited RB Dwayne Washington (illness) DNP DNP LB Pete Werner (hamstring) DNP DNP S P.J. Williams (knee) Limited Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire