WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) added to updated Saints injury report vs. Browns
The New Orleans Saints updated their Week 16 injury report after practice on Wednesday, but there isn’t any good news. Veteran slot receiver Jarvis Landry was added to the injury report with an ankle issue, joining wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Pete Werner (both managing hamstring injuries) among the non-participants, along with running back Dwayne Washington, who was out with an illness.
But the Browns are dealing with a host of absences of their own. Non-participants on Wednesday included defensive ends Myles Garrett (illness) and Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) as well as star running back Nick Chubb (foot), safety John Johnson III (thigh), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest/hip), with starting right tackle Jack Conklin also given a rest day. Here’s the full Week 16 injury report from each team:
Cleveland Browns injury report
Player
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
DE Myles Garrett (illness)
DNP
DNP
DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion)
DNP
DNP
RB Nick Chubb (foot)
DNP
DNP
S John Johnson III (thigh)
DNP
DNP
WR David Bell (toe)
Limited
Limited
G Joel Bitonio (rest)
DNP
Full
WR Amari Cooper (rest/hip)
DNP
DNP
CB AJ Green (toe)
Full
Full
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
TE David Njoku (knee)
Limited
Limited
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (rest)
DNP
Full
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
T Jack Conklin (rest)
N/A
DNP
G Wyatt Teller (ankle)
N/A
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
WR Chris Olave (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
Limited
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
N/A
DNP
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
Limited
Limited
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP
DNP
LB Pete Werner (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
S P.J. Williams (knee)
Limited
Limited