WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) added to updated Saints injury report vs. Browns

John Sigler
·2 min read

The New Orleans Saints updated their Week 16 injury report after practice on Wednesday, but there isn’t any good news. Veteran slot receiver Jarvis Landry was added to the injury report with an ankle issue, joining wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Pete Werner (both managing hamstring injuries) among the non-participants, along with running back Dwayne Washington, who was out with an illness.

But the Browns are dealing with a host of absences of their own. Non-participants on Wednesday included defensive ends Myles Garrett (illness) and Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) as well as star running back Nick Chubb (foot), safety John Johnson III (thigh), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest/hip), with starting right tackle Jack Conklin also given a rest day. Here’s the full Week 16 injury report from each team:

Cleveland Browns injury report

Player

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

DE Myles Garrett (illness)

DNP

DNP

DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion)

DNP

DNP

RB Nick Chubb (foot)

DNP

DNP

S John Johnson III (thigh)

DNP

DNP

WR David Bell (toe)

Limited

Limited

G Joel Bitonio (rest)

DNP

Full

WR Amari Cooper (rest/hip)

DNP

DNP

CB AJ Green (toe)

Full

Full

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

TE David Njoku (knee)

Limited

Limited

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (rest)

DNP

Full

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

T Jack Conklin (rest)

N/A

DNP

G Wyatt Teller (ankle)

N/A

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

Limited

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

N/A

DNP

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited

Limited

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

DNP

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

S P.J. Williams (knee)

Limited

Limited

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

