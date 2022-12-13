WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Damien Harris inactive for Patriots vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots had to face the Arizona Cardinals Monday night missing three key offensive players. They released their inactive list and they will be without wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and right tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Here are the Patriots’ inactives:

New England Patriots’ Week 14 inactive list

CB Jalen Mills

OL Isaiah Wynn

WR Jakobi Meyers

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

LB Cameron McGrone

DT Sam Roberts

Meyers was ruled out with a concussion and Harris was doubtful with a thigh injury. Wynn could be replaced in the lineup with Yodny Cajuste, although he was limited all week with back and calf injuries.

Left tackle Trent Brown, questionable for the game with an illness, will suit up and start.

List

Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Patriots Q&A preview with Patriots Wire

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire