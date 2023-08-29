WR Jake Bobo, 11 other Seahawks rookies make cut to 53 players

Wide receiver Jake Bobo was a star for the Seahawks in the preseason and he'll get a chance to keep it going in the regular season.

Bobo, an undrafted rookie out of UCLA, had seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games, which was enough for him to make the cut on Tuesday. Long snapper Chris Stoll also made the team after going undrafted and all 10 of the team's picks made the initial 53-man roster as well.

Nose tackles Austin Faoliu and Bryan Mone were both placed on the PUP list and will miss at least four games as a result.

S Joey Blount, LB Vi Jones, S Jonathan Sutherland, QB Holton Ahlers, LB Levi Bell, CB Lance Boykin, T Greg Eiland, NT Matthew Gotel, WR John Hall, WR Cade Johnson, WR Matt Landers, TE Tyler Mabry, LB Patrick O'Connell, S Ty Okada, DE Roderick Perry, G Kendall Randolph, DE Jacob Sykes, RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr., WR Easop Winston Jr., LB Christian Young, LB Ben Burr-Kirven, and C Joey Hunt were either waived or released.